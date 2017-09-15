TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Gennady Golovkin Won't Guarantee Victory 'I'm Not God'

9/15/2017 1:27 PM PDT

Gennady Golovkin Won't Guarantee Victory, 'I'm Not God'

EXCLUSIVE

Gennady Golovkin won't guarantee he's gonna kick Canelo Alvarez's ass when they step in the squared circle Saturday night ... 'cause he ain't God.

TMZ Sports talked to GGG and C.A. leading up to their superfight this week in Las Vegas ... and asked each boxer how they visualized themselves winning the bout.

Alvarez said he was preparing for a KO ... while Golovkin's response was interesting.

"Right now it's a 50/50 fight. It's a very dangerous fight. I'm not God."

It's true, he's not God ... he's got a better right hook.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web