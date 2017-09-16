Kevin Hart I'm Being Extorted Over a Sexually Suggestive Video

Kevin Hart Apologizes to Wife, Kids for 'Failed Extortion Attempt' Over Sexually Suggestive Video

EXCLUSIVE

Kevin Hart is getting out in front of a messy situation by apologizing publicly to his wife and kids, and TMZ has learned it's all over a video that looks like he's cheating.

Kevin profusely apologized to his wife, Eniko Parrish, and kids on Instagram Saturday ... saying he recently made some mistakes he deeply regrets.

Sources tell TMZ a woman has allegedly demanded money from Kevin after shooting a video with him in which Kevin and the woman are engaged in "sexually suggestive" conduct. We are told it is NOT a sex tape, but looks like it is a prelude to sex. We're told that at a point in the tape when the action is the heaviest, you cannot actually see Kevin.

A rep for Kevin tells us ... "Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation."