Emmys 2017 Glover, Dreyfus, Skarsgard Hit After-Party Circuit You're Gonna Need An Emmy To Get In!

Donald Glover, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Alexander Skarsgard Hit Emmys 2017 After-Party

EXCLUSIVE

The stars were out in droves Sunday night after the 69th annual Emmy awards in L.A., and the place to be was Beauty & Essex in Hollywood ... it actually looked like you needed an Emmy to get inside.

Donald Glover came with 2 and what looked like a PEH ... that's personal Emmy holder. Alexander Skarsgard, a supporting actor winner for "Big Little Lies," played doorman and didn't want to let "30 Rock" alum Jack McBrayer inside.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who won for "Veep" again breaking the record for most Emmys won by a performer for the same show, Busy Philipps, and Keegan-Michael Key were there too. And don't forget Sarah Paulson.

Looked like an epic party ... if you could get inside.