Deontay Wilder to Eddie Lacy: Haters Calling You Fat? BEAT THEY ASSES!

Boxing champ Deontay Wilder has some advice for Eddie Lacy on how to deal with the online fat shamers who troll him on social media ... FIGHT 'EM JUST LIKE I DID!!!

Deontay's not joking ... he famously called out one of his biggest trolls a few years ago and beat the guy down in a boxing gym. It was epic.

So when Deontay saw Lacy telling ESPN about all the fat hate he gets from people on Twitter, the champ decided to impart some wisdom on the Seattle Seahawks running back.

But Deontay says there's a few things you MUST do before you throw hands -- get the troll to sign a legal waiver ALLOWING you to beat they ass. Once again, that's exactly what Deontay did.

And it worked.