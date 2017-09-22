Albert Haynesworth Baby Mama 'Saddened & Humiliated' By Dom. Violence Allegations

EXCLUSIVE

Albert Haynesworth's ex-girlfriend is breaking her silence ... essentially claiming the ex-NFL star is lying about her being a racist and violent person.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Haynesworth claims he's the victim of domestic violence at the hands of Brittany Jackson, a former college basketball star. They dated for years and have a young child together. Haynesworth claims she physically and emotionally abused him and called him the n-word.

But Brittany says that's just not true ... especially when it comes to the racism allegations.

"I am saddened and humiliated by the accusations just made by Albert about myself, the mother of our beautiful child," Jackson tells TMZ Sports.

"Accusations of me being racially biased are absurd. Come on Albert, we lived together for over 2 years and have a beautiful biracial baby that I love more than anything in this world!"

"As for the domestic accusations, I can not comment at this time due to current litigation but the truth will always surface."

Jackson adds, "This is a very difficult time for me and our child. Shockingly enough finding out I am the mother of Albert's 7th child, I do not feel I need to stoop to make public his true conduct."

For the record, we spoke to several of Jackson's former teammates -- many of whom are African American -- who strongly defended her against allegations she's racist.

In fact, WNBA star Chamique Holdsclaw tells us, "I've known Brittany since she was a high school senior. She's the last person you'd ever think would be racist. I love her."