Kevin Hart's Sex Tape Partner Worked the Pole, But Just for Fun

Kevin Hart's sex tape partner has big stripper moves ... and she's even armed with an official license to strip.

Montia Sabbag showed up some pretty impressive pole action at The Golden Banana strip club in Boston, where she bartended between 2011 and 2013. We're told the video was shot after hours and was just for giggles.

Montia said in her news conference Wednesday with her attorney, Lisa Bloom, she's not a stripper. Turns out, she has an official adult entertainment license in Nevada, which gives her the right to work in any capacity in a strip joint. So if she wanted to work the pole for more than just fun, she could.

Gotta say ... she could make a living.

As we reported ... Montia denies any involvement in the extortion plot against Kevin ... even though we're told her first lawyer requested hundreds of thousands from his team to take a lie detector test. Her new attorneynsays her client is now going to cops to help catch the real perps.

As for Montia and stripping ... she says it ain't her. Definitely could be, though, as far as the state of Nevada's concerned.