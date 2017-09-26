Jason Derulo Numbers Speak Louder Than Words ... After Home Burglary

Jason Derulo's Rolling Super Deep After Home Burglary

EXCLUSIVE

Jason Derulo doesn't have to say a word about his home burglary if he doesn't want to ... because the sheer number of dudes in his crew speaks volumes.

We got Jason Monday night going into Ace of Diamonds in WeHo, where our photog tried asking him about the recent break-in at his home in L.A. -- namely, if he's beefing up security in the aftermath of getting jacked to the tune of $300k in cash and jewelry.

He's mum on what exactly he plans to do on that front, but watch what happens as he makes his way up the stairs ... at least 5 dudes pop up, almost out of nowhere.

Talk about calling in the cavalry.