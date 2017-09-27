TMZ

Eric Decker Playing For the Jets Made Me Miss Broncos

9/27/2017 8:07 AM PDT

Eric Decker: Playing For the Jets Made Me Miss Broncos

Eric Decker says playing for the sucky NY Jets made him long for the days when he was a Denver Bronco. 

Cameras were rolling on the WR the day after he was cut by the NY Jets back in June -- and now his reaction is a part of his E! reality show, 'Eric & Jessie' (airs Wed. at 10 PM). 

"It's weird, I was fired," Decker says ... while discussing how it sucked not making the playoffs during his 3-year run in NY.

Jessie asks where he wants to play next -- and Eric replies, "I do wanna go somewhere where I have a good chance to get back to the playoffs because I think I took for granted how (great it was)."

"We did it almost every year in Denver and ... I thought it was the norm."

Decker eventually signed with the Tennessee Titans -- a team that has a real shot at the playoffs. 

