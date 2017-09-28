Cardi B's Dentist Business Is Booming After My Shout-Out On 'Bodak Yellow'

Cardi B's Dentist Says Business Is Booming After Shout-Out on 'Bodak Yellow'

EXCLUSIVE

Cardi B isn't the only one benefiting from "Bodak Yellow" hitting No. 1 -- her dentist is also balling out since getting a shout-out in the lyrics.

Dr. Catrise Austin's famous clientele include DJ Khaled, Common, Toni Braxton, Omarosa and Busta Rhymes, but she tells TMZ ... her biz has tripled since 'Bodak' was released.

Those who've been following Cardi since 'Love & Hip-Hop' know she got a serious dental fix-up last year. As she raps ... "Got a bag and fixed my teeth / Hope you hoes know it ain't cheap." It's not just a good rhyme, Dr. Austin says Cardi's porcelain veneers cost as much as a luxury SUV.

Now that the song is on top, Doc's phone's blowing up -- which means Cardi's not the only one making money move.