Kardashian DASH Store Gun and Machete Incident 911 Call

Kardashian's Store Gun, Machete Suspect 911 Call ... She Held Up the Gun to Me!!!

The Kardashians' DASH store employees were forced to hide in a back room while a gun-wielding woman terrorized them ... according to the frantic 911 call.

TMZ obtained the gripping call one worker made to cops, moments after the suspect, Maricia Medrano, held her at gunpoint and trashed the store. You can hear the fear in the female employee's voice as she tries to describe the suspect for cops. She was especially panicked because Medrano was still there.

The employee told cops Medrano was ranting about killing the Kardashians if they didn't stay out of Cuba. As we reported, Medrano fled the store, but returned later with a machete.

Cops eventually arrested Medrano for assault and criminal threats. She's being held on $50,000 bail.