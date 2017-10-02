Mike Tyson's Bizarre Personal Treasures Surface At NC Thrift Shop

Mike Tyson Bizarre Personal Treasures Surface At NC Thrift Shop

Time for Mike Tyson to listen up ... because if he wants some of the personal (and bizarre) items he USED to own back, TMZ Sports has a way for Iron Mike to recover his crap.

What kinda stuff are we talking about here?

Autographed porn covers (S/O to Heather Hunter, a legend), personal photos with huge stars like Eddie Murphy and Johnny Gill, and even legal documents from Mike's time as a not-so-great citizen.

This haul of goodies ended up in the hands of a guy named Richus Allen, who tells us he bought the stuff from a thrift shop in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

So how'd he get it?

Allen says Mike's personal barber put the stuff in a storage unit, then defaulted on the payments. The thrift store bought the unit, then Allen bought the stuff.

Richus tells us he wants Mike to know he has his old crap, just in case MT wants some of his memories -- including pics of his now deceased mother figure Camille Ewald -- back.

And although Allen says this definitely isn't a cash grab, we have a feeling he wouldn't say no to a finder's fee.