Alex Morgan Booted from Disney World ... Cops Confirm

Team USA soccer star Alex Morgan was told by police to leave Disney World in Florida on Sunday after an incident at a bar in Epcot Center, TMZ Sports has learned.
Morgan was part of a group that included several MLS stars including Giles Barnes and Donny Toia, who were also 86'd from the park.
We're working on details from the cops -- but witnesses tell us the group had been partying at a pub in the U.K. section of Epcot Center when things got rowdy inside.
Our witnesses say Morgan and her group were arguing with another group -- and ultimately the Orange County Sheriff's Dept. got involved and told everyone to leave.
In total, 4 people were booted -- including Donny's wife, Courtney.
The OCSD tells TMZ Sports, "These are the individuals that were trespassed from Disney on Oct. 1st."
The group had posted a photo outside a Disney World restaurant earlier that day.