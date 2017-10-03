MLB Prospect Became Human Shield During Vegas Massacre

Exclusive Details

Milwaukee Brewers minor league prospect Bubba Derby is a hero -- selflessly throwing his body over other people to shield them from bullets during the Vegas massacre ... and now he's telling his story.

The 23-year-old pitcher was attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival with family and friends when the shots rang out. Derby says he shielded two girls he met that night. His cousin threw his body over his girlfriend.

Fortunately, they all survived. The women have since found Derby on Facebook and thanked him for his heroic actions that night.

Derby says he's still haunted by the events -- and feels horrible for the people who didn't make it out.

But Derby says through all the carnage, he saw real acts of heroism -- people risking their lives to help others and law enforcement sprinting towards the gunfire to try and stop the shooter.

Watch the video.