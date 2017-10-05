Vegas Shooter Stephen Paddock's Younger Brother Is Wanted by Cops

Las Vegas Shooter His Brother Is Wanted by Cops

EXCLUSIVE

Mass murderer Stephen Paddock has a younger brother who has a warrant out for his arrest, albeit for something far less menacing ... TMZ has learned.

57-year-old Bruce Paddock is wanted in L.A. County, according to docs, and it stems from one of his laundry list of violations. Paddock was busted for vandalism in 2014 -- he jacked up a moving company's property.

Paddock pled no contest and got 150 hours of community service, but kept trying to get it reduced. When he no-show'd for a 2016 court date, the judge issued the bench warrant.

We broke the story ... Bruce has a long rap sheet, including arrests for arson, burglary and criminal threats. The vandalism is a misdemeanor, so it's unlikely cops are actively seeking him.

Still, a routine traffic stop could land his ass in jail.