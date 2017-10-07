MMA Giant Gabi Garcia Says She's Down to Join Ronda Rousey in WWE

WMMA Star Gabi Garcia I'm Down for WWE ... Hit Me Up, Vince!

Hey, WWE -- want a bigger, scarier version of Ronda Rousey?

Look no further ... 'cause women's MMA giant Gabi Garcia says she's down to step inside the squared circle!

"I love the show, I love watching WWE, so why not?" Gabi told us at LAX.

Don't get it twisted -- the Brazilian says she's not even close to being done fighting ... but tells TMZ Sports pro wrestling is a definite possibility if Vince McMahon's interested.

He should be. Garcia's got the skill -- she's a 10-time jiu-jitsu world champ -- and she's FOR SURE got the size at 6' 2'', 200-plus pounds.

But for now, she's focused on finding her next opponent.

Girl, guy ... doesn't matter to Gabi.