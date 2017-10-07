UCLA Legend Tracy Murray LaMelo Don't Need High School ... to Ball Out at UCLA

Tracy Murray: LaMelo Don't Need High School to Ball Out at UCLA

EXCLUSIVE

High school or no high school, LaMelo Ball is gonna kill it for UCLA -- so says Bruin legend Tracy Murray ... who tells TMZ Sports it's still all about Ball in Westwood.

We talked to Murray, a 2-time All-Pac-10 player for UCLA and current announcer for the team -- and he told us LaVar's decision to take LaMelo out of HS won't change a damn thing when it comes to college.

"He's already committed to UCLA. With that already happening why play HS basketball when you already know where you're going?"

Some people have expressed concern that LaMelo might miss critical development as a player if he missed the last 2 years of school, but Murray says there's something else that's more important.

"The only thing that really matters at this point is that he's taking college prep courses that prepare him for UCLA."

As for LaVar -- he's convinced 'Melo's school won't be an issue ... but then again, he thinks he can beat Michael Jordan.