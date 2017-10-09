Byron Scott: I Pray They Catch the Crooks ... Who Robbed My House

Ex-Lakers coach Byron Scott says the scumbags who raided his L.A. home did their homework -- and mapped out his daily routine so they could burglarize the place when no one was home.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... thieves broke into his Hermosa Beach pad more than a week ago and made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars in belongings ... including jewelry, guns and cash.

"I pray to God they catch em," Scott told us at LAX.

Scott says he's grateful no one was hurt -- and says at the end of the day, it's all replaceable ... "It's just stuff."

He also has some advice for other celebs on how to protect themselves from burglars.