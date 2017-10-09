Jemele Hill Suspended By ESPN Over Jerry Jones Tweets

ESPN has suspended "SportsCenter" anchor Jemele Hill for 2 weeks -- after she "violated social media guidelines" by encouraging people upset with Jerry Jones to boycott his sponsors.

Hill was reacting to the Dallas Cowboys owners' statement that any players who "disrespect the flag" will not play for his team.

"If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don't place the burden squarely on the players," Hill tweeted.

There were more tweets -- each with the same sentiment.

ESPN clearly feels Hill crossed the line and hit her with a 2-week suspension.

"Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines," ESPN says.

"She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision."

Hill had been in hot water before ... after calling Donald Trump a "white supremacist."