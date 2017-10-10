TMZ

UFC's Tony Ferguson Kevin Lee’s Staph Infection? 'I Aimed For That S**t'

10/10/2017 4:53 PM PDT

UFC's Tony Ferguson: I Aimed for Kevin Lee's Staph Infection

EXCLUSIVE

Tony Ferguson wasn't about to let a little infectious disease stop him from getting the W ... telling TMZ Sports he actually TARGETED the nasty staph infection on Kevin Lee's chest at UFC 216.

"﻿I wasn't sure what it was -- something protruding from his chest," Tony said.

So, logically ... "I was like, 'Well sh*t, just aim for that sh*t.'"

Don't get it twisted -- T-Ferg told us he was super sketched out once Lee confirmed it was staph ... and has taken about 50 showers since the fight.

Bottom line -- staph is disgusting ... and Tony's a savage.

