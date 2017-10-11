Ben Affleck Apologizes for Groping Hilarie Burton, As More Inappropriate Vid Surfaces

Ben Affleck Sorry for Groping Hilarie Burton As More Inappropriate Vid Surfaces

Ben Affleck is apologizing for apparently groping former MTV host-turned-actress Hilarie Burton, but he's also dealing with another, arguably worse video of himself and a female reporter.

The incident came to light when former "Total Request Live" host tweeted, "I didn't forget" in response to a fan tweeting Ben "also grabbed Hilarie Burton's breasts on TRL once. Everyone forgot though" back in 2001.

Ben tweeted an apology on Wednesday saying, "I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize."

Ben's come under fire since Rose McGowan put him on blast for acting like he didn't know about Harvey Weinstein's rampant sexual harassment.

Burton, who was 21 at the time, tweeted an MTV clip where she joked about the incident with Ben, saying, "He comes over and tweaks my left boob."

Another video has also resurfaced from 2004 -- in which Ben gets a Canadian TV host to sit on his lap while his hands are all over her. Ben told her, "They would like the show better if you did it topless, wouldn’t they?"

Also, around the 4 minute mark, Ben mocks people with Cerebral Palsy. It's bad.

He's yet to say anything about this incident.