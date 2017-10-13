GSP Blows Up on Michael Bisping Backstage: 'Don't Touch Me!'

GSP Backstage Blow-Up ... 'Don't Touch Me!'

Georges St-Pierre UNLOADED on Michael Bisping in a backstage confrontation today ... warning the champ to never put his hands on him again after their UFC 217 media event in Toronto.

"Don't touch me, man! Don't touch me. I'm not afraid of you. I don't give a damn."

GSP is basically the nicest guy ever ... so what happened??

Well, at the end of their news conference, Bisping dangled his finger on Georges' chin when they faced off ... and GSP didn't like that at all, shoving Mike off him.

Bisping told St-Pierre to "keep your hands to yourself" when they saw each other in the back ... and that clearly set him off.

Got a feeling this won't be the last time these 2 go at it.