NFL Investigating Horrific Panthers Fan Assault on Eagles Fan

WARNING: THIS VIDEO EXTREMELY VIOLENT AND DISTURBING
NFL officials are investigating a brutal incident involving a Carolina Panthers fan blasting an Eagles fan in the face during Thursday Night Football.
It all went down toward the end of the game -- the person who shot the footage at Bank of America Stadium says the Panthers fan had been standing for most of the game and the Eagles fan had repeatedly asked him to sit down.
Instead, the Panthers fan berated him with insults -- and ultimately punched the Eagles fan in the face, instantly opening a nasty gash that began to gush blood.
The Panthers fan ran away while witnesses called for security, as seen on the video published on Crossing Broad.
The NFL told Ian Rapoport it's working with the Carolina Panthers security team -- saying, "We take all of these very seriously."
So far, no word from police. We're working on it.
dude bro & his chicka were standing for the entire game. words gradually got more and more escalated. there previously was a single mom and her son between us, they left halfway through the 3rd. after that, the lid was off. the dude took offense to the couple never sitting down and obstructing his view. the victim telling the dude bro how they’re being jerks and how rude they are for not sitting. the dude bro turns around and calls the victim a “geriatric fuck”, “faggot”, and “hick”. then sucker punches him right in the face. i don’t know if he got away or left in handcuffs, but i hope it’s the latter. edit: to clarify further, both the puncher and punchee were wearing Panthers attire.