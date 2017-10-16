Harvey Weinstein Could Be Silenced and Booted From TWC Board Meeting

EXCLUSIVE

Harvey Weinstein could be cut off at the knees at Tuesday's Board of Directors meeting, because there are signs the Board might fire him ... which we're told would guarantee litigation.

Harvey, who is still a member of the Board despite being fired from The Weinstein Co., plans to participate in Tuesday's meeting via speakerphone -- he's currently in Arizona for rehab.

As we reported, Weinstein and his lawyer, Patty Glaser, plan to challenge his firing, claiming there was no basis to remove him from the company based on his Oct. 2015 employment contract.

A source from TWC tells TMZ, "Harvey's role in the meeting will be very limited." We know that's not Weinstein's intention -- he and Glaser plan to fight the firing tooth and nail.

Our Harvey Weinstein sources smell a rat, and believe the Board may start the meeting with a motion to kick him off the Board. If that happens, they can disconnect the speakerphone and kick Glaser out of the boardroom.

If that happens, there would be no debate over Weinstein's firing, but our sources say it would guarantee a lawsuit. Based on what we know from the contract, Weinstein might have to go to arbitration, but his side believes if the Board fights dirty they'd want this to end up in court.