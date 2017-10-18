Gordon Hayward 'Will Be Fine' After Horrific Injury ... Says His Dad

Gordon Hayward 'Will Be Fine' After Horrific Injury, Says His Dad

Breaking News

Don't worry too much about Gordon Hayward ... 'cause God's got his back -- so says his family.

"Thanks to everyone for all the messages, prayers & love," Hayward's dad tweeted late Tuesday night ... after his NBA superstar son snapped his ankle in his 1st game with the Celtics.

"We know that Gordon will be fine & God has big plans for him! #Godisgoodallthetime," he added.

Hayward's wife, Robyn, also believes he's in good hands ... posting this on Wednesday morning:

FYI, Gordon hurt himself trying to catch an alley-oop against the Cavs in Cleveland. The official diagnosis was a fractured left ankle ... putting the rest of his season in jeopardy.

Warning: The following video is extremely graphic.