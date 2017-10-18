Master P To Colin Kaepernick Screw The NFL ... Let's Start Our Own League!!!

Master P To Colin Kaepernick: Screw The NFL, Let's Start Our Own League!!!

Master P has a message for Colin Kaepernick ... WHO NEEDS THE NFL ... telling TMZ Sports if the league won't let Kaep ball, he's down to help Colin start up his own shop, and take down the shield.

P knows about sports startups, his Global Mixed Gender Basketball league is off to an incredible start, attracting big name talent like the Gonzalez Twins, Glen "Big Baby" Davis, and Metta World Peace.

When we got him out in L.A. we had to ask P what he thought about Kaep's situation, and P had a very simple answer, if you can't join 'em, beat 'em.

"I'll help him start his own league. I think he should, I mean he's a great football player. I think the NFL should have some competition."

P's point is that the only way Colin can ensure his right to demonstrate any way he wants is to have some ownership, and that's exactly what he wants to do with his upstart league.

Someone get "He Hate Me" on the phone.