I'm a Big (Fake) Klay Thompson Fan, Says Ex-Kings Star Hedo Turkoglu

NBA's Hedo Turkoglu Fake Klay Thompson Is 'Ridiculous' ... And I Love It!!

Fake Klay Thompson's making fans outta real-life NBA ballers -- 'cause ex-Kings star Hedo Turkoglu says he's on the bandwagon!

"It is ridiculous. It is funny, though," Hedo told TMZ Sports in the Beverly Hills.

FYI, a prankster that looked A LOT like Klay sat courtside for the Warriors' season opener ... and the Internet loved it.

Turkoglu did too ... and told us Thompson ain't alone 'cause he's come across Hedo imposters too (he was kidding ... we think).

On a more serious note, we got the former King to talk about his former squad's prospects ... and he had pretty high hopes.