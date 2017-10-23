Wizards' Marcin Gortat to LaVar Ball: John Wall's Gonna 'Torture' Lonzo

Wizards' Marcin Gortat Claps Back at LaVar Ball ... John Wall's Gonna 'Torture' Lonzo!

Marcin Gortat ﻿thinks it's hilarious LaVar Ball said his Wizards should be afraid of Lonzo Ball ... telling LaVar that his teammate, John Wall, is gonna "TORTURE" the rookie.

The Big Baller Dad issued a warning to the Wiz -- who are set to play Lonzo's Lakers on Wednesday -- after L.A. dropped to 1-2 on Sunday ...

"They better beware, 'cause Lonzo ain't losin' again. Not in the same week!"

The Polish Hammer wasn't havin' none of that -- letting LaVar know Wall's comin' for 'Zo just like Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley did in the Lake Show's season opener.