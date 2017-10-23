NFL's Nigel Bradham Dodges Bullet In Loaded Gun Case

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham just a caught a huge break -- prosecutors have officially let him off the hook for bringing a loaded gun into an airport.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Bradham was arrested at Miami International Airport back in 2016 after he put a loaded gun through the X-ray machine.

Bradham had claimed he simply forgot the gun was in a zippered part of his backpack that he rarely used.

Initially, Bradham was charged with a 2nd degree misdemeanor -- but we've learned that charge was dropped.

We spoke with Bradham's attorney, Adam Swickle, who tells us, "The state had no case against him and they found that it wasn’t something he should be criminally sanctioned for."

Swickle pointed out Bradham had a valid concealed weapons permit and didn't intend to break the law. Simple accident.

He adds, "Nigel is a fantastic football player and a very high character guy."

One less thing for Bradham and the Eagles to worry about as they gear up to play the Redskins on Monday night.