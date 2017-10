Harvey Weinstein New Accuser Comes Forward 'A new low, even for Weinstein'

Harvey Weinstein's New Accuser at Gloria Allred News Conference (LIVE STREAM)

A new Harvey Weinstein accuser is about to go public at a news conference and TMZ will stream it live.

The new alleged victim will be flanked by her attorney, Gloria Allred, in NYC. Allred says they will discuss what she describes as "a new low, even for Weinstein."

There are now more than 50 women who have accused the movie mogul -- and former honcho at The Weinstein Co. -- of sexual harassment, assault or rape. Just last week ... an Italian actress/model accused Weinstein of rape.