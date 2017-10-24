Senator Bob Corker My Response to Trump's Silly Jabs? That's a Laughing Matter!

Senator Bob Corker: It's Hard to Respond to Trump's Silly Jabs

EXCLUSIVE

Senator Bob Corker continues getting dogged by President Trump ﻿... and he's taking it like a champ.

We got the U.S. senator from Tennessee on Capitol Hill Tuesday and we asked him for his response after the Prez went after him again this morning ... tweeting Corker couldn't get elected dog catcher in his home state.

FYI, they've been feuding since Corker referred to The White House as an adult day care center.

Check it out ... Corker found the whole thing amusing before countering with a subtle jab of his own.

For the record ... dog catcher is not an elected position in Tennessee. Just sayin.