Ben Affleck and Girlfriend Lindsay Shookus Go Home Shopping

EXCLUSIVE

Ben Affleck was house hunting ... no big surprise since he's apparently in the market after moving out of the family home, but what's interesting is that he brought his girlfriend along for the ride.

Ben and Lindsay Shookus were all over the west side of L.A. Tuesday ... looking at super expensive homes. One house in the Santa Monica mountains is listed at $18.5 million, another in Pacific Palisades is going for $12 million and one in Brentwood is also on the market for $12 mil.

They also looked at a house under construction, and they walked the property.

It seems they were smitten by the Santa Monica mountains house because they stayed for more than an hour. Lindsay was clutching the spec sheet as they left.

No word on whether Ben's moving in alone.