Ex-NBA Star Ben Gordon Made Video Threats Before Hospitalization

Ex-NBA star Ben Gordon was sending threatening videos to people in the days before a violent standoff with a woman in his NY gym ... TMZ Sports has learned.

FYI, Gordon was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation over the weekend after cops responded to his business, Of Our Own -- a sports rehab and recovery center.

According to the police report, Gordon's girlfriend claimed Ben had locked her in the gym -- and was going berserk with a blade. Cops eventually went inside the gym, found Gordon in the bathroom and took him into custody. He was then transported to a nearby hospital.

But we know Ben's strange behavior has been going on for months -- he sent a video to several people he calls "bitch n*****" ... and dared them to "pull up" at his gym. He claims the men are wrongfully taking credit for launching the Of Our Own gym.

Before that, Gordon had been arrested in L.A. back in June for pulling fire alarms at an apartment complex. He failed to appear in court for that incident and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.