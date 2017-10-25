Harvey Weinstein Actress Dominique Huett Reveals Allegations in News Conference

Harvey Weinstein Accuser Dominique Huett Addresses Alleged Sexual Assault (LIVE STREAM)

LIVE STREAM

One of Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault accusers is holding a news conference to discuss her lawsuit against him ... and TMZ will be streaming it live.

Actress Dominique Huett will appear with her attorney, Jeff Herman, one day after filing the suit against The Weinstein Co., alleging the company enabled its ex-CEO's sexual misconduct and had knowledge of repeated acts against young actresses.

TMZ broke the story ... Dominique filed suit alleging Weinstein demanded a massage, then forced oral sex on her during what she thought would be a business meeting at The Peninsula Hotel in 2010.