Angie Harmon Dodged Harvey Weinstein Bullet Thanks to His Rude Ass!!!

Angie Harmon Thankful She Dodged Harvey Weinstein Bullet

EXCLUSIVE

Angie Harmon never got along with Harvey Weinstein ... and she thanks her lucky stars for that.

We got Angie going to Craig's in WeHo Wednesday night and asked her for her take on Weinstein's 50-plus list of women -- including Ashley Judd, Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow -- who have alleged sexual harassment, assault or rape.

Angie's now breathing a huge sigh of relief because it turns out Weinstein was never nice to her ... which probably explains why she may have never been his target.