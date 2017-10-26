Astros' Manager A.J. Hinch in Bar Altercation, Cops Called

Astros' Manager A.J. Hinch In L.A. Bar Altercation ... Cops Called

The World Series hasn't just been a slugfest on the field ... Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch was involved in a heated altercation after Game 1 and cops were called ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Here's what we know ... Hinch was hanging out at the bar at the team hotel in Pasadena on Tuesday night after Houston lost Game 1 to the Dodgers.

We're told he was having some drinks -- when some hotel guests came in and started talking trash about the Astros.

Sources say Hinch "snapped" and unleashed on the other patrons -- cursing and yelling in the middle of the bar. One witness tells us the incident turned physical and cops were called to separate the two parties.

We spoke with Pasadena PD and we were told they responded to the hotel at 10:30 PM to help security "keep the peace" during an incident involving Houston Astros "team management."

We're told no arrests were made and no report was taken -- both sides ended up walking away.

Hinch clearly had some fight left in him the next day -- when he led the Astros to a come-from-behind victory over the Dodgers.

We reached out to the Astros -- but the team had no comment.