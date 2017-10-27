Tyrese Gibson Exhausted, Depressed ...Leaving Hospital

Tyrese Gibson, Exhausted, Depressed Leaving Hospital

EXCLUSIVE

Tyrese Gibson was down in the dumps as he left Cedars-Sinai Thursday night, after checking himself in for chest pains and anxiety.

Tyrese says he's never been embroiled in a court case in his life, and Thursday's marathon hearing that pitted him against ex-wife Norma Gibson clearly took its toll.

Gibson is trying to get a permanent restraining order claiming Tyrese has used excessive force in disciplining their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla ... something Tyrese vehemently denies.

Tyrese smoked a stogie on a bench before his wife picked him up ... she's not into it.

Whatever it takes for a little relief.