Ex-Ravens Pro Bowler: I Would've Gone After Kiko Alonso For Dirty Hit on Flacco

Joe Flacco's old teammate says he would've gotten payback on Kiko Alonso for his hard hit that resulted in the QB's concussion ... telling TMZ Sports he "would've ran after" the Dolphins LB right after the vicious blow.

We spoke with Vonta Leach -- who won a Super Bowl with Baltimore in 2013 -- about Alonso's tackle during the the 1st half of Thursday Night Football ... which he believes should've resulted in an ejection.

The 3-time Pro Bowler admits he's upset more players didn't rush to defend their franchise quarterback.

