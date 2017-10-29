Las Vegas Shooting Forces Drastic Hollywood Bowl Security Measure

Las Vegas Shooting Forces Drastic Hollywood Bowl Security Measure

EXCLUSIVE

The Hollywood Bowl﻿'s taken a gigantic proactive step to prevent a psychopath from unleashing a deadly assault similar to the Las Vegas shooter -- by closing and patrolling a park with unobstructed views of the venue from afar.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the Bowl's new security plan will now extend some approximately 900 feet from the venue at the famous Mulholland Overlook Park ... popular among tourists for its picturesque views of DTLA and, of course, the Bowl.

We're told several agencies -- including LAPD and Park Rangers -- have begun dispatching officers for security on nights the Bowl has scheduled events. The park will also be closed to the public.

The Bowl's plan is a direct response to the Vegas massacre ... where Stephen Paddock was perched from his 32nd floor Mandalay Bay hotel room and killed 58 people. He hatched a similar plan from a Chicago hotel overlooking Lollapalooza, but he never followed through.