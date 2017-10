Jeremy Piven Playing it Cool Amid Sexual Assault Claim

Jeremy Piven Cracks Smile Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Jeremy Piven's still getting a big thumbs up from at least one smiley fan ... immediately on the heels of allegations he sexually assaulted a woman on the set of "Entourage."

Piven was out in NYC Tuesday to promote his new CBS drama, "Wisdom of the Crowd" ... and didn't outwardly seem concerned about Ariane Bellamar's claim he groped her in his trailer, and also at the Playboy Mansion.

Hey @jeremypiven! ‘Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? ‘Member grabbing my boobies on the 🛋 without asking??— Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

Piven has yet to respond and, based on these pics, seems to be taking a play-it-cool approach.