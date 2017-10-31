The Weeknd Enjoys Single Life by Grinding On Girl at the Club

EXCLUSIVE
The Weeknd doesn't seem to be experiencing any post-breakup blues ... in fact, it looks like he's having a damn good time being a single guy.
Abel was out Monday night in a Toronto nightclub at a launch party for 21 Savage, Offset and Metro Boomin's new album, "Without Warning" -- and he was openly smiling and grinding up on a mystery girl on the dance floor.
We're told The Weeknd doesn't have a new gf after his split from Selena Gomez -- he's just enjoying the motherf***in' Starboy life.