Bruce Maxwell Police Report: MLB Player Cussed Out, Berated Cops ... During Gun Arrest

Cops: Bruce Maxwell Cussed Out, Berated Officers During Gun Arrest

Breaking News

Oakland A's catcher Bruce Maxwell -- the only MLB player who took a knee last season -- made "anti-police statements" and cussed out officers during his gun arrest ... this according to the police report.

26-year-old Maxwell was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct in Scottsdale, AZ on Saturday after allegedly pulling a gun on a food delivery woman.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ Sports, the woman says she was making a routine delivery from Geno's Pizza and Cheesesteaks in Tempe when Maxwell answered the door and stuck a gun right in her face.

"Lindsay advised me she was staring straight at the barrel of a silver handgun," the reporting officer put in the notes.

When cops confronted Maxwell, he reeked of booze, cussed like crazy and couldn't keep his story straight. However, at one point Maxwell said he had cancelled his food order before it arrived and was not expecting it to be delivered.

Cops say Maxwell admitted he had 2 guns in his apartment and a bunch of ammo -- but insisted he had a concealed carry permit.

As the investigation continued, cops say Maxwell "began making anti-police statements and utilized excessive profanity." When cops decided to arrest him, he initially refused to comply.

One cop had a rifle trained on Maxwell during the incident. Another gave Maxwell instructions while pointing a taser at him. Maxwell ultimately surrendered without any weapons being used.

Maxwell was transported to a nearby jail, where he continued to cuss out police officers -- according to the report.

We've reached out to Maxwell for his side of the story. So far, no word back.