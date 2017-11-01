Nancy Pelosi and Elizabeth Warren Blast Trump for Getting Political Over Terrorist Attack

Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren Blast Trump for Politicizing Terror Attack ... He's Just Wrong!!!

Nancy Pelosi has a few choice words for President Trump after he blamed Chuck Schumer and the Dems for the recent terrorist attack in NYC ... and he's not going to like them.

We got the House Minority Leader on Capitol Hill Wednesday ... she calls Trump's political blame-game actions the day after a tragedy inappropriate. She also claims Trump's got his facts wrong about the program he says let a terrorist into our country.

We got also Sen. Elizabeth Warren ... and her answer was short and sweet.