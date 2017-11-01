O.J. Simpson Famous NFL Slasher for Halloween!!! Trick or Treat, Kids?

O.J. Simpson's Dresses Up for Halloween, Greets Trick-Or-Treaters

EXCLUSIVE

O.J. Simpson. Scariest. Halloween. Costume. Ever.

Yes, O.J. actually greeted trick-or-treaters at the Las Vegas home where he's been living since getting out of prison -- and he even dressed up for the occasion. Sorta. Simpson grabbed one of his old Buffalo Bills jerseys -- maybe one he's planning to hawk online.

He did cut through more NFL defenses than Freddy Krueger in that #32.

Doesn't looks like O.J. handed out candy, but he did take selfies and sign autographs. More evidence of what we reported ... neighbors are welcoming him with open arms, and apparently their kids are too.

Still, way scarier out of the jersey if ya ask us.