David Ortiz's Advice to Dodgers: 'Just Hit the Damn Baseball!'

David Ortiz believes the Dodgers will be just fine next season as long as they take one solid piece of advice -- "Just hit the damn baseball."

Big Papi was leaving L.A. after covering the World Series for FOX -- and had some real encouraging words for Dodgers fans before his flight out of LAX.

"They'll be fine next year. They have a good ball club."

Ortiz even has confidence Yu Darvish will be fine in the long run.