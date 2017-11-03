Ezekiel Elliott Cleared to Play Again Screws More Fantasy Owners

Did you drop Ezekiel Elliott from your fantasy team this week amid rumblings his 6-game suspension was finally gonna stick???

Well, guess what dummy ... HE'S BACK!

In the seemingly never-ending saga of will he/won't he play this week -- the Second Circuit Court of Appeals has granted Zeke's request to prevent the league from immediately enforcing his domestic violence suspension.

So, what does it all mean? Simply ... he's cleared to play the Chiefs on Sunday (big game) -- and then his fight is back on.

The next phase -- a 3-judge panel will hear the case and issue a ruling, which the losing side will undoubtedly appeal.

Should be resolved by the time Zeke retires.