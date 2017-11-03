Gilbert Arenas Jahlil Okafor Ain't a Bust ... He's Just Not Embiid

Gilbert Arenas: Jahlil Okafor Ain't a Bust, He's Just Not Embiid

EXCLUSIVE

Gilbert Arenas is tired of all the haters saying Jahlil Okafor sucks 'cause the 76ers are trying to cut bait ... telling TMZ Sports the big man's just stuck behind a superstar in Philly.

"He’s not a bust – there’s just a better player in front of him," Gil said, giving props to Joel Embiid. "He’s not a (Hasheem) Thabeet, he’s not a (Michael) Olowokandi – he’s better than those guys."

Basically, give Jah a change of scenery, and the former #3 overall pick can ball out.

Arenas also brought up the Lakers -- saying they have the reverse situation with former #2 pick Brandon Ingram (the starter) and rookie Kyle Kuzma (who's playing behind him).

"Ingram was your future, but you gotta understand, Kuzma is better!"