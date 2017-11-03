Scottie and Larsa Pippen Make It Official, Divorce Canceled

EXCLUSIVE
Scottie Pippen is finally ready to tear up those divorce docs he filed -- he and Larsa are officially calling off the split.
According to court docs, both sides have agreed to dismiss the case -- they filed Thursday in Floriday's Broward County court. The NBA Hall of Famer filed for divorce back in 2016 ... after 19 years of marriage and having 4 kids.
The legal move isn't a huge shock, considering the couple moved to L.A. together back in September ... and we've seen them around town plenty of times. Apparently, things are going well for the Pippens.
The judge still needs to sign on the dotted line to make things officially official ... but the couple has clearly worked things out.
Cuffing season, indeed.