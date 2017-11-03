TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Travis Barker Georges St-Pierre Is Boring ... I Hope He Loses!!!

11/3/2017 6:50 AM PDT

Travis Barker Says Georges St-Pierre Is Boring & Hopes He Loses!

EXCLUSIVE

If Georges St-Pierre beats Michael Bisping, it's gonna be a REALLY boring fight -- which is why rock legend Travis Barker is hoping The Count lights up GSP at UFC 217. 

Here's the deal ... the Blink-182 drummer is a huuuuge UFC fan -- loves it -- and while he respects GSP as an athlete, St-Pierre's slow grinding style puts him to sleep. 

"I think he's a boring fighter. I think he's always been a boring fighter."

But Barker says he's MOST excited for Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw this weekend -- predicting all sorts of action (plus, he digs Cody's tats). 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web