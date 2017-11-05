Rockstar Pete Wentz Says Eagles' Carson Wentz Has His MVP Vote

Eagles' Carson Wentz He Has My MVP Vote!! ... Says Pete Wentz

Tom Brady? Russell Wilson?

Nah ... the NFL's 2017 MVP trophy belongs to Eagles QB Carson Wentz -- so says last-name bro Pete Wentz.

We got the other celeb Wentz fresh off a trip to Philly -- and the Fall Out Boy bassist told TMZ Sports his honorary cousin is a cut above all the league's superstar signal-callers.

Is Pete a little biased? Probably ... but with the Eagles at 7-1 after trashin' the 49ers, ain't a better place to be than the Wentz Wagon!!