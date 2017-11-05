TMZ

Eagles' Carson Wentz He Has My MVP Vote!! ... Says Pete Wentz

11/5/2017 12:20 AM PDT

Rockstar Pete Wentz Says Eagles' Carson Wentz Has His MVP Vote

EXCLUSIVE

Tom Brady? Russell Wilson?

Nah ... the NFL's 2017 MVP trophy belongs to Eagles QB Carson Wentz -- so says last-name bro Pete Wentz.

We got the other celeb Wentz fresh off a trip to Philly -- and the Fall Out Boy bassist told TMZ Sports his honorary cousin is a cut above all the league's superstar signal-callers.

Is Pete a little biased? Probably ... but with the Eagles at 7-1 after trashin' the 49ers, ain't a better place to be than the Wentz Wagon!!

