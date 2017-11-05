Rockstar Pete Wentz Says Eagles' Carson Wentz Has His MVP Vote

EXCLUSIVE
Nah ... the NFL's 2017 MVP trophy belongs to Eagles QB Carson Wentz -- so says last-name bro Pete Wentz.
We got the other celeb Wentz fresh off a trip to Philly -- and the Fall Out Boy bassist told TMZ Sports his honorary cousin is a cut above all the league's superstar signal-callers.
Is Pete a little biased? Probably ... but with the Eagles at 7-1 after trashin' the 49ers, ain't a better place to be than the Wentz Wagon!!
Carson Wentz finds Alshon Jeffery for a 53-yard TD. 💪🏽🔥pic.twitter.com/xBnC3w9VYZ— LeadingNFL ™ (@LeadingNFL) October 29, 2017