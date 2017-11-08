Harvey Weinstein's Team Says Indictment in Paz de la Huerta Case Not Imminent

Harvey Weinstein Team Says Indictment in Paz de la Huerta NOT Imminent

Harvey Weinstein's legal team is disputing reports that an indictment is imminent.

Weinstein's publicist issued a statement to the media saying, "We do not believe an indictment of Mr. Weinstein is imminent. A formal presentation will be made on Mr. Weinstein's behalf in the appropriate course of the investigation, and we strongly believe we will demonstrate that no criminal charges are warranted."

Translation ... Weinstein's team is saying they will sit down with prosecutors and make their case that Weinstein did not rape Paz de la Huerta.

The statement also suggests the case is not about to go to the Grand Jury, because once it's in the Grand Jury's hands there's no point in meeting with prosecutors.

There have been reports the case is about to go to the Grand Jury, but a senior member of the D.A.'s office tells TMZ that is not the case.

Weinstein's statement goes on to say criminal defense lawyers Blair Berk and Ben Brafman will be defending Weinstein in all matters involving New York.